Cuando de emuladores se trata, Vita3K es el mejor emulador de PlayStation Vita para dispositivos Android. Es capaz de hacer que muchos títulos sean jugables en móviles Android sin problemas. Así como otros emuladores para convertir tu móvil en una consola retro, Vita3K te puede devolver al pasado y hacer revivir la nostalgia al repasar títulos viejos.

Sin embargo, no todos los juegos de PS Vita se encuentran aptos para jugarse con este emulador. Es por eso que resulta importante conocer la lista de juegos jugables actualmente y aquí te la traemos con todos los títulos compatibles hasta la fecha.

Todos los juegos jugables con Vita3K en Android

Por el momento, una buena cantidad de títulos de PS Vita se encuentran en estado “jugable” utilizando el emulador Vita3K. Es verdad que existen otros que presentan problemas puntuales a la hora de reproducirlos, pero los que están en la lista a continuación, se pueden poner en juego desde el comienzo hasta el final sin problemas.

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7devils. Trial version

#KILLALLZOMBIES

10 Second Ninja X

1001 Spikes

36 Fragments of Midnight

99vidas – Demo

99Vidas

A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd -Library Party-

A Hole New World

A Rose in the Twilight

A Virus Named TOM

A Winter’s

W. : Phoenix Festa

Abunai Koi no Sousashitsu: Eternal

Accel World vs. Sword Art Online

Access Denied

Active Neurons

Actual Sunlight

AC® Chronicles

Age of

AIR

Aiyoku no Eustia: Angel’s Blessing

AKIBA’S TRIP 2

ALIA’s CARNIVAL! Sacramento Trial

Alien Shooter

Alone With You

Amatsumi Sora ni! Kumo no Hatate ni

Amnesia Memories

Anoko wa Ore Kara Hanarenai

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

Antiquia Lost

Asphalt: Injection

AstralAir no Shiroki Towa: White Eternity

Atari Flashback Classics

Atelier Totori Plus: The Adventurer of Arland

Awesome

BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition

Believer!

Ben 10™ Galactic Racing

Beniiro Tenjou Ayakashi Kitan Futaai

Binary Star

Bitter Smile Trial

Bonds of the Skies

Boss

Brotherhood United

BROTHERS CONFLICT Precious Baby

Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 devils

Burn the Rope

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified

Catherine: Full Body

Chaos Rings I

Chaos Rings II

Chaos Rings III

Chaos Rings III Prequel Trilogy

Chaos Rings Ω

CHAOS;CHILD

Chaos;Child

Chaos;Child Demo

Chaos;Child: Love Chuchu!!

Chaos;Head Love Chu*Chu!

Chaos;Head Noah

Charade Maniacs

Chasm

Chouchou Jiken Rhapsodic

ClaDun Returns: This is Sengoku!

ClaDun Returns: This is Sengoku!

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! Demo

CLANNAD

Clock Zero ~Shuuen no Ichibyou~ ExTime

Clover Day’s ～Making for Happiness.～

Coconut Dodge Revitalised

Collar x Malice

Corpse Party: Blood Drive

Criminal Girls 2 Party Favors

Criminal Girls: Invite Only

Crimsonland

CROSS†CHANNEL ～For all people

Daisenryaku Perfect: Senjou no Hasha

Daisenryaku: Dai Toua Kouboushi – Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu ~Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy

Daredemo Shodan ni Nareru Igo Kyoushitsu

DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours

Date-A-Live Twin Edition: Rio

DEEMO The Last Recital

DEEMO ~The Last Recital~

DEMON GAZE 2

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax

Diabolik Lovers Limited V Edition

Diabolik Lovers: Dark Fate

Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden

Diabolik Lovers: Lunatic Parade

Diabolik Lovers: More, Blood Limited V Edition

Diabolik Lovers: Vandead Carnival

Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention

Disgaea 3:Return

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited

DJMax Technika Tune

Downwell

Dragon Fantasy Book 1

Dragon Sinker

Dragon’s Crown

Dragonfly

DRAMAtical Murder re:code

Dreamwalker

Dreii

Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition

Dungeon Travelers 2 : The Royal Library & the Monster Seal

Dungeon Travelers 2

Dungeon Travelers 2-2

EbiKore+ Amagami

Energy Cycle

Energy Invasion

Enkan no Memoria: Kakera Tomoshi

Escape Plan

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Exstetra

Farming Simulator 18

Fat Princess: Piece of Cake

Fate/EXTELLA

Fate/Stay Night [Realta Nua]

Floral flowlove

FLOWERS

Foosball 2012

8

Freedom Wars

Fruit Ninja

Furmins

Furuiro Meikyuu Rondo: La Roue de fortune

Futuridium EP Deluxe

Fuuraiki 3

Gakusen Toshi Asterisk Festa – Houka Kenran

GALTIA V Edition

Getsuei no Kusari: Kouran Moratorium

Getsuei no Kusari: Sakuran Paranoia

Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka??

Goes!

Grand Kingdom

Gravity Duck

Grisaia no kajitsu spinout

GUNDEMONIUMS

Gunslugs

Haiyore! Nyaruko-San

Hakuouki SSL: Sweet School Life

Hana Oboro ~Sengoku-den Ranki~

Hanayamata: Yosakoi Live!

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f (DEMO)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd (DEMO)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X (DEMO)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X Demo

Hatsuyuki Sakura

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Sui

Home – A Unique Horror Adventure

Hoshi ori yume mirai

Hotline Miami

HTR+ Slot Car Simulation

Hungry Giraffe

Hyakka Yakou

Hyperdimension Neptunia PP

HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA U: Action Unleashed

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Producing Perfection Demo

IA/VT -COLORFUL-

Iconoclasts

Ikenie to Yuki no Setsuna

iO

ISLAND

Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary

Jetpack Joyride

Justy x Nasty: Maou Hajime

Kamidanomi Shisugite Ore no Mirai ga Yabai

Karumaruka Circle

Ken ga Kimi: Momoyo Tsuzuri

Kenka Bancho Otome

Kidou Senshi Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny

Kimi no Hitomi ni Hit Me

Kimi o Aogi Otome wa Hime ni

Kin-iro Loveriche

King Oddball

KissBell

KLAP!! ~Kind Love And Punish~

KLAP!! ~Kind Love And Punish~ Fun Party

Knytt Underground

KOI

Kono Aozora ni Yakusoku o

Kono Yo no Hate de Koi wo Utau Shoujo YU-NO Original NEC PC-9800 Series Version

Kud Wafter: Converted Edition

Kujiragami no Tearstilla

Kung Fury: Street Rage

League of Evil

Little Busters! Converted Edition

Llamasoft TxK

Lone Survivor

Love Live! School idol paradise Vol.2 BiBi

Love Live! School idol paradise Vol.3 lily white

M3: Sono Kuroki Hagane /// Mission Memento Mori

Macross Delta: Scramble

Maliya

MARGINAL#4 ROAD TO GALAXY

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death

Mekabolt

MELLKISS

METAGAL

METAL SLUG 3

Midnight Deluxe

Miles & Kilo

MIND≒0

Moe Moe Daisensou Gendai Ban Plus Plus

Monster Monpiece

MonsterBag –

MotorStorm®RC –

Motto Nee, Chanto Shouyo! +Plus

Moujuu-tachi to Ohime-sama

Muramasa Rebirth

Musynx

Muv-Luv

Muv-Luv Alternative

My Name Is Mayo

Natsumegu

Nekketsu Inou Bukatsu: Trigger Kiss

Neo Angelique: Tenshi no Namida

NeverEnd

Neverending Nightmares

New Game! -The Challenge Stage!-

New Game! -The Challenge Stage!- (versión china)

New Little King’s Story

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition

Ninki Seiyuu no Tsukurikata

Nisekoi: Yomeiri!

Nobunaga no Yabou: Tenshouki with Power-Up Kit HD Version

NORN9 VAR COMMONS

Nova-111

Nurse Love Addiction

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood

OMG HD Zombies!

Ooedo Blacksmith

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy

Oretachi ni Tsubasa wa Nai

Othello

Ouka Sabaki Zan

Ouma ga Toki: Kakuriyo no Enishi

Paint Park

Paradox Soul

Period Cube ~Shackle of Amadeus~

Persona 4 Golden

Pic-a-Pix Color

Pinball Arcade

Pinball Heroes: Complete

Pix The Cat

Possession Magenta

Priministar

PSYCHO-PASS MANDATORY HAPPINESS

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Puzzle by Nikoli V: Sudoku

Quell Memento

Rabi-Ribi

Race The Sun

Raging Loop

Ray Gigant

RE:VICE[D]

Red Bow

Ren’ai 0 Kilometer V

Retro City Rampage

Retro City Rampage DX

Rewrite

Rewrite Harvest festa!

Ridge Racer 2011 E3 Interactive Demo

Robotics;Notes Elite

Robotics;Notes Elite Demo

Romancing SaGa 2

Run Sackboy! Run!

Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata: 〜blessing flowers〜

Samurai Warriors: Chronicles 3

Scared Rider Xechs Rev.

ScourgeBringer

SD Gundam G Generation Genesis

Secret of Mana

Sengo Muramasa DX: Guren no Kettou

Senjou no Waltz

SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appetit! (Hanzo x Crimson Squad)

Senran Kagura: Shinovi Versus

Shinigami to Shoujo

Shinobido 2: Revenge of Zen

Shiro to Kuro no Alice

Shitsuji ga Aruji o Erabu Toki

Siralim

Skeleton Rider

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Soukai Buccaneers!

Soul Sacrifice™ Delta

Sousei no Onmyouji

Sparkle

Spellspire

Star Ocean Second Evolution

StarDrone Extreme

STAY

Steam world dig 2

STEINS;GATE 0

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

Stranger of Sword City

STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN

Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren’ai

Summon Night 6: Lost borders

Super Meat Boy!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Splitz

Super Robot Wars V

Super Robot Wars X

Super Star Wars

Super Time Force ULTRA

Superfrog HD

Suran digit

Surge Deluxe

Swap Quest

Switch Galaxy Ultra

SWORD ART ONLINE Lost Song

Synergia

Taiheiyou no Arashi: Shijousaidai no Gekisen Normandy Koubousen

Taishou x Alice: All in One

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack!!!

TALES OF HEARTS R

Tales of Hearts R

Tales Of Innocence R

Tayutama２ -you’re the only one-

Teikoku Kaigun Koi Bojou: Meiji Yokosuka Koushinkyoku

Terraria

Tetris® Ultimate

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode

The Labyrinth of Grisaia

THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Swapper

To Heart 2: Dungeon Travelers

To Love-Ru Trouble Darkness: Battle Ecstasy

To Love-Ru Trouble Darkness: True Princess

Tokyo Ghoul: Jail

TOKYO TATTOO GIRLS

Total Recoil

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle

Trillion : God Of Destruction

Tsukiuta 12 Memories

TxK

Ultratron

Uncharted™ Fight for Fortune

Undertale

Urban Trial Freestyle

Usotsuki Shangri-La

Uta no * Prince-Sama: Music 3

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth

Utsusemi no Meguri

VA-11 HALL-A

VASARA Collection

Velocity Ultra

Velocity®2X

Virtue’s Last Reward

VitaminX Destination

VVVVVV

WE ARE DOOMED

Whispering Willows

Windjammers

Without Escape

Woah Dave!

WORMS REVOLUTION EXTREME

Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku

YOMAWARI: MIDNIGHT SHADOWS

your diary +

Ys Origin

Ys Origins

Yuukyuu no Tierblade: Fragments of Memory

Yuukyuu no Tierblade: Lost Chronicle

Z-Run

Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward

Zettai Meikyuu: Himitsu no Oyayubi Hime

Listado de compatibilidad de todos los juegos de PS Vita con Vita3K actualizado

Como ya leíste al comienzo, la lista anterior corresponde a los juegos que se encuentran jugables. Es decir, no hay ningún problema a la hora de reproducir el juego en tu móvil con el emulador. Obviamente, no es la totalidad de los juegos de PS Vita. Si deseas probar de todas formas algún juego que no está en la lista, puedes intentarlo y aquí encontrarás el sitio oficial de Vita3K con todos los juegos y su estatus actual.

Los juegos se encuentran etiquetados con diferentes estatus en inglés. La explicación de cada uno es el siguiente, te ayudará a entenderlo mejor.

Nothing : juegos que ni siquiera abren en el emulador.

: juegos que ni siquiera abren en el emulador. Bootable : juegos que inician en el emulador, pero solo muestran una pantalla negra y el contador de FPS.

: juegos que inician en el emulador, pero solo muestran una pantalla negra y el contador de FPS. Intro : juegos que inician y muestran la introducción del juego antes de llegar al mený y hasta ahí quedan.

: juegos que inician y muestran la introducción del juego antes de llegar al mený y hasta ahí quedan. Menu : juego que inician y te llevan al menú inicial, pero no pasan de allí.

: juego que inician y te llevan al menú inicial, pero no pasan de allí. Ingame – : juegos que pueden ir más allá del menú, y puedes jugar algo en ellos, pero contienen errores que previenen que sigas adelante luego de las escenas iniciales.

: juegos que pueden ir más allá del menú, y puedes jugar algo en ellos, pero contienen errores que previenen que sigas adelante luego de las escenas iniciales. Ingame + : juegos que pueden avanzar bastante en la trama, pero contienen errores que no permiten jugarlos como se debe.

: juegos que pueden avanzar bastante en la trama, pero contienen errores que no permiten jugarlos como se debe. Playable: juegos que se pueden jugar desde el comienzo hasta el final sin problemas ni errores.

Recuerda que para poder usar el emulador Vita3K, necesitas un móvil que cumpla con los requerimientos mínimos o más. Entre los que son indispensables: un procesador de dos núcleos a 2.0 GHz, RAM de 4 GB, almacenamiento de 32 MB y una versión de Android que sea 8 o superior.