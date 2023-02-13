Cuando de emuladores se trata, Vita3K es el mejor emulador de PlayStation Vita para dispositivos Android. Es capaz de hacer que muchos títulos sean jugables en móviles Android sin problemas. Así como otros emuladores para convertir tu móvil en una consola retro, Vita3K te puede devolver al pasado y hacer revivir la nostalgia al repasar títulos viejos.
Sin embargo, no todos los juegos de PS Vita se encuentran aptos para jugarse con este emulador. Es por eso que resulta importante conocer la lista de juegos jugables actualmente y aquí te la traemos con todos los títulos compatibles hasta la fecha.
Todos los juegos jugables con Vita3K en Android
Por el momento, una buena cantidad de títulos de PS Vita se encuentran en estado “jugable” utilizando el emulador Vita3K. Es verdad que existen otros que presentan problemas puntuales a la hora de reproducirlos, pero los que están en la lista a continuación, se pueden poner en juego desde el comienzo hasta el final sin problemas.
- Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7devils. Trial version
- #KILLALLZOMBIES
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 1001 Spikes
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- 99vidas – Demo
- 99Vidas
- A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd -Library Party-
- A Hole New World
- A Rose in the Twilight
- A Virus Named TOM
- A Winter’s
- W. : Phoenix Festa
- Abunai Koi no Sousashitsu: Eternal
- Accel World vs. Sword Art Online
- Access Denied
- Active Neurons
- Actual Sunlight
- AC® Chronicles
- Age of
- AIR
- Aiyoku no Eustia: Angel’s Blessing
- AKIBA’S TRIP 2
- ALIA’s CARNIVAL! Sacramento Trial
- Alien Shooter
- Alone With You
- Amatsumi Sora ni! Kumo no Hatate ni
- Amnesia Memories
- Anoko wa Ore Kara Hanarenai
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Antiquia Lost
- Asphalt: Injection
- AstralAir no Shiroki Towa: White Eternity
- Atari Flashback Classics
- Atelier Totori Plus: The Adventurer of Arland
- Awesome
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
- Believer!
- Ben 10™ Galactic Racing
- Beniiro Tenjou Ayakashi Kitan Futaai
- Binary Star
- Bitter Smile Trial
- Bonds of the Skies
- Boss
- Brotherhood United
- BROTHERS CONFLICT Precious Baby
- Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 devils
- Burn the Rope
- Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified
- Catherine: Full Body
- Chaos Rings I
- Chaos Rings II
- Chaos Rings III
- Chaos Rings III Prequel Trilogy
- Chaos Rings Ω
- CHAOS;CHILD
- Chaos;Child
- Chaos;Child Demo
- Chaos;Child: Love Chuchu!!
- Chaos;Head Love Chu*Chu!
- Chaos;Head Noah
- Charade Maniacs
- Chasm
- Chouchou Jiken Rhapsodic
- ClaDun Returns: This is Sengoku!
- ClaDun Returns: This is Sengoku!
- Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! Demo
- CLANNAD
- Clock Zero ~Shuuen no Ichibyou~ ExTime
- Clover Day’s ～Making for Happiness.～
- Coconut Dodge Revitalised
- Collar x Malice
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- Criminal Girls 2 Party Favors
- Criminal Girls: Invite Only
- Crimsonland
- CROSS†CHANNEL ～For all people
- Daisenryaku Perfect: Senjou no Hasha
- Daisenryaku: Dai Toua Kouboushi – Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu ~Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy
- Daredemo Shodan ni Nareru Igo Kyoushitsu
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
- Date-A-Live Twin Edition: Rio
- DEEMO The Last Recital
- DEEMO ~The Last Recital~
- DEMON GAZE 2
- Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax
- Diabolik Lovers Limited V Edition
- Diabolik Lovers: Dark Fate
- Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden
- Diabolik Lovers: Lunatic Parade
- Diabolik Lovers: More, Blood Limited V Edition
- Diabolik Lovers: Vandead Carnival
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention
- Disgaea 3:Return
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited
- DJMax Technika Tune
- Downwell
- Dragon Fantasy Book 1
- Dragon Sinker
- Dragon’s Crown
- Dragonfly
- DRAMAtical Murder re:code
- Dreamwalker
- Dreii
- Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition
- Dungeon Travelers 2 : The Royal Library & the Monster Seal
- Dungeon Travelers 2
- Dungeon Travelers 2-2
- EbiKore+ Amagami
- Energy Cycle
- Energy Invasion
- Enkan no Memoria: Kakera Tomoshi
- Escape Plan
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Exstetra
- Farming Simulator 18
- Fat Princess: Piece of Cake
- Fate/EXTELLA
- Fate/Stay Night [Realta Nua]
- Floral flowlove
- FLOWERS
- Foosball 2012
- 8
- Freedom Wars
- Fruit Ninja
- Furmins
- Furuiro Meikyuu Rondo: La Roue de fortune
- Futuridium EP Deluxe
- Fuuraiki 3
- Gakusen Toshi Asterisk Festa – Houka Kenran
- GALTIA V Edition
- Getsuei no Kusari: Kouran Moratorium
- Getsuei no Kusari: Sakuran Paranoia
- Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka??
- Goes!
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Duck
- Grisaia no kajitsu spinout
- GUNDEMONIUMS
- Gunslugs
- Haiyore! Nyaruko-San
- Hakuouki SSL: Sweet School Life
- Hana Oboro ~Sengoku-den Ranki~
- Hanayamata: Yosakoi Live!
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f (DEMO)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd (DEMO)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X (DEMO)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X Demo
- Hatsuyuki Sakura
- Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Sui
- Home – A Unique Horror Adventure
- Hoshi ori yume mirai
- Hotline Miami
- HTR+ Slot Car Simulation
- Hungry Giraffe
- Hyakka Yakou
- Hyperdimension Neptunia PP
- HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA U: Action Unleashed
- Hyperdimension Neptunia: Producing Perfection Demo
- IA/VT -COLORFUL-
- Iconoclasts
- Ikenie to Yuki no Setsuna
- iO
- ISLAND
- Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
- Jetpack Joyride
- Justy x Nasty: Maou Hajime
- Kamidanomi Shisugite Ore no Mirai ga Yabai
- Karumaruka Circle
- Ken ga Kimi: Momoyo Tsuzuri
- Kenka Bancho Otome
- Kidou Senshi Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny
- Kimi no Hitomi ni Hit Me
- Kimi o Aogi Otome wa Hime ni
- Kin-iro Loveriche
- King Oddball
- KissBell
- KLAP!! ~Kind Love And Punish~
- KLAP!! ~Kind Love And Punish~ Fun Party
- Knytt Underground
- KOI
- Kono Aozora ni Yakusoku o
- Kono Yo no Hate de Koi wo Utau Shoujo YU-NO Original NEC PC-9800 Series Version
- Kud Wafter: Converted Edition
- Kujiragami no Tearstilla
- Kung Fury: Street Rage
- League of Evil
- Little Busters! Converted Edition
- Llamasoft TxK
- Lone Survivor
- Love Live! School idol paradise Vol.2 BiBi
- Love Live! School idol paradise Vol.3 lily white
- M3: Sono Kuroki Hagane /// Mission Memento Mori
- Macross Delta: Scramble
- Maliya
- MARGINAL#4 ROAD TO GALAXY
- MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death
- Mekabolt
- MELLKISS
- METAGAL
- METAL SLUG 3
- Midnight Deluxe
- Miles & Kilo
- MIND≒0
- Moe Moe Daisensou Gendai Ban Plus Plus
- Monster Monpiece
- MonsterBag –
- MotorStorm®RC –
- Motto Nee, Chanto Shouyo! +Plus
- Moujuu-tachi to Ohime-sama
- Muramasa Rebirth
- Musynx
- Muv-Luv
- Muv-Luv Alternative
- My Name Is Mayo
- Natsumegu
- Nekketsu Inou Bukatsu: Trigger Kiss
- Neo Angelique: Tenshi no Namida
- NeverEnd
- Neverending Nightmares
- New Game! -The Challenge Stage!-
- New Game! -The Challenge Stage!- (versión china)
- New Little King’s Story
- Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition
- Ninki Seiyuu no Tsukurikata
- Nisekoi: Yomeiri!
- Nobunaga no Yabou: Tenshouki with Power-Up Kit HD Version
- NORN9 VAR COMMONS
- Nova-111
- Nurse Love Addiction
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
- OMG HD Zombies!
- Ooedo Blacksmith
- Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Oretachi ni Tsubasa wa Nai
- Othello
- Ouka Sabaki Zan
- Ouma ga Toki: Kakuriyo no Enishi
- Paint Park
- Paradox Soul
- Period Cube ~Shackle of Amadeus~
- Persona 4 Golden
- Pic-a-Pix Color
- Pinball Arcade
- Pinball Heroes: Complete
- Pix The Cat
- Possession Magenta
- Priministar
- PSYCHO-PASS MANDATORY HAPPINESS
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Puzzle by Nikoli V: Sudoku
- Quell Memento
- Rabi-Ribi
- Race The Sun
- Raging Loop
- Ray Gigant
- RE:VICE[D]
- Red Bow
- Ren’ai 0 Kilometer V
- Retro City Rampage
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Rewrite
- Rewrite Harvest festa!
- Ridge Racer 2011 E3 Interactive Demo
- Robotics;Notes Elite
- Robotics;Notes Elite Demo
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Run Sackboy! Run!
- Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata: 〜blessing flowers〜
- Samurai Warriors: Chronicles 3
- Scared Rider Xechs Rev.
- ScourgeBringer
- SD Gundam G Generation Genesis
- Secret of Mana
- Sengo Muramasa DX: Guren no Kettou
- Senjou no Waltz
- SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appetit! (Hanzo x Crimson Squad)
- Senran Kagura: Shinovi Versus
- Shinigami to Shoujo
- Shinobido 2: Revenge of Zen
- Shiro to Kuro no Alice
- Shitsuji ga Aruji o Erabu Toki
- Siralim
- Skeleton Rider
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Soukai Buccaneers!
- Soul Sacrifice™ Delta
- Sousei no Onmyouji
- Sparkle
- Spellspire
- Star Ocean Second Evolution
- StarDrone Extreme
- STAY
- Steam world dig 2
- STEINS;GATE 0
- Steins;Gate
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Stranger of Sword City
- STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN
- Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren’ai
- Summon Night 6: Lost borders
- Super Meat Boy!
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Splitz
- Super Robot Wars V
- Super Robot Wars X
- Super Star Wars
- Super Time Force ULTRA
- Superfrog HD
- Suran digit
- Surge Deluxe
- Swap Quest
- Switch Galaxy Ultra
- SWORD ART ONLINE Lost Song
- Synergia
- Taiheiyou no Arashi: Shijousaidai no Gekisen Normandy Koubousen
- Taishou x Alice: All in One
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack!!!
- TALES OF HEARTS R
- Tales of Hearts R
- Tales Of Innocence R
- Tayutama２ -you’re the only one-
- Teikoku Kaigun Koi Bojou: Meiji Yokosuka Koushinkyoku
- Terraria
- Tetris® Ultimate
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Fruit of Grisaia: Side Episode
- The Labyrinth of Grisaia
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Swapper
- To Heart 2: Dungeon Travelers
- To Love-Ru Trouble Darkness: Battle Ecstasy
- To Love-Ru Trouble Darkness: True Princess
- Tokyo Ghoul: Jail
- TOKYO TATTOO GIRLS
- Total Recoil
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle
- Trillion : God Of Destruction
- Tsukiuta 12 Memories
- TxK
- Ultratron
- Uncharted™ Fight for Fortune
- Undertale
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Usotsuki Shangri-La
- Uta no * Prince-Sama: Music 3
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
- Utsusemi no Meguri
- VA-11 HALL-A
- VASARA Collection
- Velocity Ultra
- Velocity®2X
- Virtue’s Last Reward
- VitaminX Destination
- VVVVVV
- WE ARE DOOMED
- Whispering Willows
- Windjammers
- Without Escape
- Woah Dave!
- WORMS REVOLUTION EXTREME
- Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Zoku
- YOMAWARI: MIDNIGHT SHADOWS
- your diary +
- Ys Origin
- Ys Origins
- Yuukyuu no Tierblade: Fragments of Memory
- Yuukyuu no Tierblade: Lost Chronicle
- Z-Run
- Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
- Zettai Meikyuu: Himitsu no Oyayubi Hime
Como ya leíste al comienzo, la lista anterior corresponde a los juegos que se encuentran jugables. Es decir, no hay ningún problema a la hora de reproducir el juego en tu móvil con el emulador. Obviamente, no es la totalidad de los juegos de PS Vita. Si deseas probar de todas formas algún juego que no está en la lista, puedes intentarlo y aquí encontrarás el sitio oficial de Vita3K con todos los juegos y su estatus actual.
Los juegos se encuentran etiquetados con diferentes estatus en inglés. La explicación de cada uno es el siguiente, te ayudará a entenderlo mejor.
- Nothing: juegos que ni siquiera abren en el emulador.
- Bootable: juegos que inician en el emulador, pero solo muestran una pantalla negra y el contador de FPS.
- Intro: juegos que inician y muestran la introducción del juego antes de llegar al mený y hasta ahí quedan.
- Menu: juego que inician y te llevan al menú inicial, pero no pasan de allí.
- Ingame – : juegos que pueden ir más allá del menú, y puedes jugar algo en ellos, pero contienen errores que previenen que sigas adelante luego de las escenas iniciales.
- Ingame + : juegos que pueden avanzar bastante en la trama, pero contienen errores que no permiten jugarlos como se debe.
- Playable: juegos que se pueden jugar desde el comienzo hasta el final sin problemas ni errores.
Recuerda que para poder usar el emulador Vita3K, necesitas un móvil que cumpla con los requerimientos mínimos o más. Entre los que son indispensables: un procesador de dos núcleos a 2.0 GHz, RAM de 4 GB, almacenamiento de 32 MB y una versión de Android que sea 8 o superior.