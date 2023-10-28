La música es una forma de arte que puede expresar emociones, ideas y sentimientos de manera creativa y original. La inteligencia artificial (IA) es una tecnología que puede imitar o superar las capacidades humanas en diversas tareas, como el aprendizaje, el razonamiento y la creatividad. ¿Qué pasa si combinamos la música y la IA? ¿Podemos crear canciones, melodías y ritmos que nos sorprendan, nos inspiren y nos diviertan? En este artículo, te presentamos los 100 mejores prompts para crear música con IA, que te ayudarán a explorar las posibilidades de esta fascinante combinación.
Los 100 mejores prompts para crear música con Inteligencia Artificial
Los prompts son frases o palabras que le indican a la IA qué tipo de música quieres generar, basándote en tus preferencias, gustos e intereses. Por ejemplo, si quieres crear una canción de rock alternativo con influencias de los años 90, puedes usar el prompt «rock alternativo 90s». La IA usará ese prompt como punto de partida para generar una canción que se ajuste a ese estilo. Los prompts pueden ser tan específicos o generales como quieras, dependiendo del nivel de control y sorpresa que busques.
Ahora bien, para obtener mejores resultados, preferiblemente debes usar prompts en inglés con una estructura específica. A continuación, te mostramos 100 ejemplos que puedes editar como quieras para hacer la canción que quieras.
Mejores prompts para crear una canción sencilla y personalizada de forma rápida
- Género: create a [inserta el género de la canción en inglés] song in the style of [inserta el nombre del artista].
- Humor: create a [inserta un estado de ánimo, como nostalgia, felicidad o tristeza por ejemplo] song.
- Tempo: create a song with a [inserta el tempo de la canción, ya sea en BPM o en términos como rápido, lento o medio].
- Clave: create a song in the key of [inserta la clave de la canción, como Do Mayor, La menor o Sol menor].
- Instrumentación: Create a song using the following instruments: [inserta una lista de instrumentos que usará la canción].
- Estructura: create a song with the following structure: [introducción], [verso], [coro], [verso], [coro], [puente], [coro], [outro]. (Puedes cambiar el orden a tu gusto).
- Melodia: create a song with the following melody: [indica el tipo de melodía que quieres].
- Armonía: create a song with the following harmony: [indica el tipo de armonía que quieres].
- Ritmo: create a song with the following rhythm: [indica el tipo de ritmo que quieres].
- Dinámica: create a song with the following dynamics: [indica el tipo de dinámica que quieres].
- Articulación: create a song with the following articulation: [indica el tipo de articulación que quieres].
- Timbre: create a song with the following timbre: [indica el tipo de timbre que quieres].
- Textura: create a song with the following texture: [indica el tipo de textura que quieres].
- Forma: create a song with the following form: [indica el tipo de forma que quieres].
- Tema: create a song with the following theme: [indica la temática que quieres].
- Historia: create a song that tells the following story: [indica el cómo quieres que suene la canción, como una historia de terror o como un cuento de hadas, por ejemplo].
- Emoción: create a song that evokes the following emotion: [indica la emoción que debe transmitir la canción (alegría, tristeza, miedo, etc.)].
- Imagen: create a song that evokes the following image: [indica la representación pictórica que quieres que la canción recree].
Mejores prompts para crear una pista instrumental
- Synthpop, Big Reverbed Synthesizer Pad Chords, Driving Gated Drum Machine, Atmospheric, Moody, Nostalgic, Cool, Club, Striped-back, Pop Instrumental, 100 BPM
- Ambient Techno, meditation, Scandinavian Forest, 808 drum machine, 808 kick, claps, shaker, synthesizer, synth bass, Synth Drones, beautiful, peaceful, Ethereal, Natural, 122 BPM, Instrumental
- Post-Rock, Guitars, Drum Kit, Bass, Strings, Euphoric, Up-Lifting, Moody, Flowing, Raw, Epic, Sentimental, 125 BPM
- Trance, Ibiza, Beach, Sun, 4 AM, Progressive, Synthesizer, 909, Dramatic Chords, Choir, Euphoric, Nostalgic, Dynamic, Flowing
- 90s rock song with electric guitar and heavy drums
- a light and cheery EDM track, with syncopated drums, airy pads, and strong emotions bpm: 130
- Warm soft hug, comfort, low synths, twinkle, wind and leaves, ambient, peace, relaxed, water
- Disco, Driving Drum Machine, Synthesizer, Bass, Piano, Guitars, Instrumental, Clubby, Euphoric, Chicago, New York, 115 BPM
- Ambient house, new age, meditation, advertisement, 808 drum machine, 808 kick, claps, shaker, synthesizer, synth bass, soaring lead heavily reverbed, modern, sleek, beautiful, inspiring, futuristic
- 3/4, in 3, 3 beat, guitar, drums, bright, happy, claps
- Lofi hip hop beat, chill hop
- Calm meditation music to play in a spa lobby
- lofi slow bpm electro chill with organic samples
- An 80s driving pop song with heavy drums and synth pads in the background
- epic trailer music intense tribal percussion and brass
- lofi hip hop beat melodic chill hop 85 BPM
- A cheerful country song with acoustic guitars
- Modern, pop rock song with hard pounding drums, swirling delayed guitar rhythms, positive, uplifting instrumental,
- death metal power chord guitar riffs fast metal drums
- soundtrack based on human-machine collaboration
- A retro track from the 1950s/1960s made of flutes, strings, xylophone, glockenspiel & rhythm
- Lively, energetic marching band music with fast tempo, drum breaks, horns, colorful
- EDM soundtrack using natural ambient sounds
- Upbeat soundtrack for a pop song
Los mejores prompts para crear pistas individuales
- Saxophone solo with a focus on the harmony
- An instrumental song using <indica un instrumento en específico>
- Electric guitar top line solo instrumental, no drums, Classic Rock, 105 BPM, Grade: Featured, Instruments: Guitar
- 116 BPM rock drums loop clean production
- Piano solo chord progression major key uplifting 90 BPM
- Samba percussion
- Drum solo
- Electric guitar solo in the style of Jimmy Page
- Rock drum beat with a breakdown
- A solo instrumental of saxophone in a jazz song
- Rock drum beat with a focus on the toms and cymbals
- Lo-fi song with organic samples, saxophone solo
- An electronic instrumental inspired by the <pon el nombre de una película>
- Piano melody in the style of <pon el nombre de un artista o banda>
- An electronic track with influences from opera
- Bass solo in the style of Les Claypool
- Piano melody in a major key with an uplifting mood
- An EDM track with euphoric synth drops and a pulsating bassline
- An energetic simple, repetitive guitar riff for a dance piece
- Powerful soundtrack with real orchestra, orchestral effects
- Samba percussion loop with a strong beat
- Lo-fi song with a piano solo and vinyl crackle
- An energetic hit-hat for a trap song
Mejores prompts para crear efectos de sonido
- an airplane pilot speaking over the intercom
- people talking in a busy restaurant
- male speaking with many people cheering in the background
- Fireworks, 44.1k high fidelity
- Car passing by
- a man is speaking while typing on a keyboard
- a cat meowing and a young female speaking
- Explosion
- Ringtone
- footsteps on a wooden floor
- a car racing around a track
- dog barking
- a futuristic weapon firing
- cars honking
- a man speaking followed by another man speaking in the background as a motorcycle engine runs idle
- Sirens and a humming engine approach and pass
- a roller coaster going down a hill
- man speaking in the background as a motorcycle engine runs idle
- a zombie horde attacking a village
- whistling with the wind blowing
- a spaceship landing on a distant planet
- a baby continuously crying
- a duck quacking as birds chirp and a pigeon cooing
- the siren of an emergency vehicle
- a man speaks as birds chirp and dogs bark
- continuous laughter and chuckling
- a crowd cheering at a stadium
- thundering sounds while rain pours
- a dragon flying through the air
- typing on a typewriter
- a wizard casting a spell
- the rhythmic and repeated ticktock of a clock
- a ghost moaning in a haunted house
- railroad crossing signal followed by a train passing and blowing the horn
- a giant robot stomping through the city
¿Qué inteligencia Artificial puede usar para crear música con prompts?
¿No sabes dónde poner los prompts que te recomendamos antes? Pues no te preocupes. Hay muchas apps basadas en Inteligencia Artificial donde puedes utilizarlos. Estas son nuestras favoritas para crear música fácil y rápido:
- Stable Audio
- MusicGen
- BeatBot
- AudioLDM
- These Lyrics Do Not Exist (para hacer la letra)
Además, no olvides que necesitas una estación de trabajo de audio digital (DAW) para terminar de producir tu música. Aquí tienes los 6 mejores DAW para Android, pero lo ideal sería trabajar en la producción desde un ordenador por cuestiones de comodidad y capacidad.