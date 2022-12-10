En poco tiempo, Skyline se ha convertido en uno de los mejores emuladores para Android. Y no es para menos… te permite jugar a una gran parte del catálogo de juegos de la Nintendo Switch en tu Android. Ahora bien, en el pasado te hemos comentado que títulos como Pokémon Espada y Escudo, Skyrim y Sniper Elite 4 ya son jugables en Android con Skyline, pero realmente por su rendimiento no deberían considerarse como tal.
Por esa razón, aquí te traemos el listado de compatibilidad oficial de Skyline para que sepas exactamente qué juegos son totalmente jugables en Android con este emulador. Además, te diremos dónde puedes ver el estatus oficial de cualquier juego de Nintendo Switch con Skyline.
Listado de todos los juegos jugables con Skyline en Android
La mayoría de los juegos 100 % jugables con Skyline son títulos indie en 2D o juegos multiplataformas. Lastimosamente, aún no se ha conseguido que los juegos exclusivos de Nintendo (los Mario, Zelda, Xenoblade, etc.) funcionen de forma perfecta con Skyline, aunque en teoría puedes jugar a algunos de ellos con problemas puntuales. En definitiva, estos son los juegos que puedes emular en Android con Skyline sin ningún tipo de problema y a su tasa de FPS original:
- Slender – The Arrival
- Idol Manager
- Witch College Bundle
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Ghost Song
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2
- Game Dev Story
- The Ambassador Fractured Timelines
- SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
- Quest of Dungeons
- Speed Brawl
- Pixel Jungle Adventure
- Pixel Jumper
- An American Werewolf in LA
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX
- Acalesia
- .Cat
- Dr. Oil
- Space Roguelike Adventure
- Space Pioneers
- Haiku, the Robot
- The Next Penelope
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Monster Sanctuary
- Child of Light
- Ganryu 2
- Raging Justice
- Bugsnax
- OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Windjammers 2
- Metal Slug 2nd Mission
- Metal Slug 1st Mission
- Collection of Mana
- Teenage Ninjs Mutant Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
- Streets of Red : Devil’s Dare Deluxe
- Super Blood Hockey
- Bug Fables
- Beekyr Reloaded
- Chronus Arc
- Croc’s World
- Jumping Joe & Friends
- Maria the Witch
- Cat Quest
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
- Gemini Arms
- Miles & Kilo
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Toki Tori
- The Story Goes On
- Bleed
- Super Hydorah
- Banner of the Maid
- Bleed 2
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Demon’s Tier+
- Nuclear Throne
- What Comes After
- Shu
- Road Z Survival
- Popeye
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Knightin’+
- Eagle Island
- Crisis Wing
- Xeno Crisis
- de Blob
- G-MODE Archives + Momoko 1200
- Mechtermination Force
- Couch Co-op bundle vol. 2
- Top Run
- Azure Saga Pathfinder
- Tetriswitch
- 2048
- Ougon Musou Kyoku CROSS
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- 198X
- Aqua Lungers
- Rise And Shine
- Daylife in Japan
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- GRIDD Retroenhanced
- Evoland Legendary Edition
- Cabin Fever
- Traffix
- Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
- Cecconoid
- Downwell
- Deep Space Rush
- Bladed Fury
- Dead Effect 2
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Exit The Gungeon
- Biolab Wars
- Slots of Poker at Aces Casino
- Risk of Rain
- Cat Quest II
- Super Meat Boy
- SeaBed
- Spelunky
- Orbt XL
- DELTARUNE Chapter 1
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Tetraminos
- Littlewood
- Planet RIX-13
- Phoenotopia: Awakening
- Forager
- Dungreed
- SteamWorld Heist
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Omega Labyrinth Life
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Deadly Fighter 2
- Twister Road
- Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition
- Super Treasure Arena
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Monster Viator
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- Wonderboy Returns Remix
- The Legend of Ninja
- The Legend of Evil
- Super Skelemania
- Blazblue Cross Tag Battle
- Blazblue Centralfiction Special Edition
- Adventure Pals
- Apple Knight
- Stardew Valley
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Neon Abyss
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Justin Danger
- Goblin Sword
- Ghoulboy
- Furwind
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Sky Force Reloaded
- World End Syndrome
- 80’s Overdrive
- Tiny Barbarian DX
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Residual
- Jump King
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
- REED 2
- Earth Wars
- Axiom Verge 2
- Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 Bush Rescue HD
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Children of Morta
- Devious Dungeon Collection
- Elliot Quest
- MagiCat
- King of Fighters R-2
- Daggerhood
- CARRION
- I Am The Hero
- Kamiko
- Shovel Knight: Showdown
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- ScourgeBringer
- NeuroVoider
- Owlboy
- Cytus α
- ALPHA
- Rain World
- Slain
- Sakuna Of Rise And Ruin
- Gunslugs II
- Crypt Of The Necrodancer
- Assault Gunners HD
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
- Stardash
- Scourgebringer
- GONNER2
- Steredenn
- Keen One Girl Army
- Axiom Verge
- Alwa’s Legacy
- Fox N Forests
- Fin and the Ancient Mystery
- Untitled Goose Game
- Bubble
- Gunlord X
- Rolling Sky
- BOXBOY!+BOXGIRL!
- Bomb Chicken
- Aegis Defenders
- 3000th Duel
- Coffee Talk
- Warp Shift
- A Boy and his Blob
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Hentai Uni
- Cyber Shadow
- Alwa’s Awakening
- Blossom Tales
- Iconoclasts
- Dungeon Color
- Retro Pixel Racers
- Rattyvity Lab
- Super Crush KO
- Celeste
- VVVVVV
- Sonic Mania
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
- Darkestville Castle
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family
- Carto
- Moonlighter
- Katana ZERO
El único problema que podrías encontrarte al intentar ejecutar estos juegos en tu Android son los controles. Te recomendamos usar un mando externo o invertir un poco de tu tiempo en configurar los controles correctamente.
Listado actualizado de compatibilidad de todos los juegos de Nintendo Switch con Skyline
Ahora bien, si te interesa jugar a un juego específico de Nintendo Switch que no ves en el listado anterior y quieres saber cuál es su estatus de emulación actualmente, puedes saberlo pulsando cualquiera de los dos siguientes botones. ¡Quizás el juego que te interesa ha pasado a ser jugable!
Para entender mejor el estatus de compatibilidad de los juegos, tienes que conocer estos términos:
- Playable: el juego no tiene bugs, ni crashea. Se puede jugar sin problemas de principio a fin.
- In-Game: el juego pasa la pantalla de inicio y permite jugar, pero con problemas importantes.
- Boots: el juego al menos arranca y renderiza los gráficos, pero no funciona.
- Nothing: el juego no abre o no renderiza los gráficos, por lo que queda en negro.
Asimismo, es posible que veas las siguientes etiquetas que indican un problema específico de la emulación:
- Services: el juego requiere un servicio que no se ha implementado o no funciona mediante emulación.
- GPU: tiene problemas o bugs gráficos relacionados con la gráfica.
- Audio: el audio no funciona o está desincronizado.
- NVDEC: el juego usa la tecnología NVDEC.
- Flaky: el rendimiento del juego varía según las especificaciones del dispositivo.
- OpenGL: el juego usa esta API para renderizarse.
Más allá de eso, recuerda que Skyline generalmente requiere un móvil o tablet de gama alta y que para disfrutar de un mejor rendimiento deberías usar su versión Skyline Edge.