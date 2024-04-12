Los dispositivos Android cada vez son más potentes y ya tienen muy poco que envidiarle a algunas consolas o incluso a los PC de gama baja. Eso queda demostrado con Winlator, el emulador de programas de Windows para Android que te permite jugar a decenas de juegos de PC en dispositivos móviles y tablets con sistema operativo Android. Si lo quieres probar, aquí te dejamos una lista de todos los juegos que puedes mover en Android con este emulador.
Eso sí, cabe aclarar que al momento de escribir este artículo no existe una lista de compatibilidad oficial de Winlator, tal como lo puedes comprobar en su página de GitHub. Por tanto, hemos hecho esta lista recopilando los reportes de los usuarios y probando nosotros mismos algunos juegos. ¿Eso qué significa? Que los juegos que verás aquí no son los únicos que son compatibles, seguramente hay muchos más.
Si probaste un juego en Winlator y funcionó de forma estable (es decir, es jugable), déjanos un comentario para agregarlo a la lista. Actualizamos la lista periódicamente para mantenerte al día.
Lista de títulos de PC jugables en Android con Winlator
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed 2
- Antichamber
- Anachronox
- Anno 1503
- Age of Empires 2 HD
- Call of Duty 2
- Cuphead
- Command & Conquer 3: La ira de Kane
- Chex Quest (todos)
- Crysis 1
- Crysis 2
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Dark Souls (original)
- Dark Souls II (original)
- Dawn of War 1
- Deus Ex
- Dead Space
- Doom (2016)
- Doom (1993)
- Doom II
- Doom 64
- Doom 3
- Diablo 1
- Diablo 2
- Darkest Dungeon I
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Devil May Cry
- Devil May Cry 2
- Devil May Cry 3
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dead Rising
- Divinity 2
- EA Cricket 2007
- Fable: The Lost Chapters
- Far Cry 1
- Far Cry 2
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Factorio
- Freedom Fighter
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- Geometry Wars
- Gothic 1
- Gothic 2
- GTA III
- GTA San Andreas
- GTA Vice City
- GTA V
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Halo 2
- Hellgate: London
- Hulk (2003)
- Hitman Blood Money
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Huniepop
- Huniepop 2
- Hollow Knight
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Injustice 2
- Just Cause 1
- Just Cause 2
- Killing Floor
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Little Big Adventure 1
- Little Big Adventure 2
- Links Awakening HD (port de PC)
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Metal Slug (todas las entregas)
- Max Payne 1
- Max Payne 2
- Moto GP 2
- Metro Redux
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2003)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2
- NieR:Automata
- Outrun (2006)
- Oceanhorn 2
- Prince of Persia: Las dos coronas
- Prince of Persia: Las Arenas Olvidadas
- Prince of Persia: El Alma del Guerrero
- Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2013
- Pit People
- Project I.G.I.
- Quake 3 Arena
- Quake 4
- Road Rash
- Resident Evil (original)
- Resident Evil 2 (original)
- Resident Evil 3 (original)
- Resident Evil 4 (original)
- Rise of Nations
- Sacred: Gold
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Spider Friends and the Foe
- Spiderman 2
- Silent Hill 2: Director’s Cut
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow Of Chernobyl
- Stardew Valley
- Streets of Rage Remake
- Singularity
- Stronghold
- Sonic Mania
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Witcher 3
- The Witcher 2
- The Witcher
- The Surge
- Trackmania Nations Forever
- The House of Dead 2
- Total Overdose
- Total Annihilation
- Tom and Jerry in Fists of Furry
- Unreal Tournament 2004
- Unreal Tournament 3
- Ultra Street Fighter® IV
- Ultrakill
- Undertale
- Virtua Tennis 4
- WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2007
- Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos
- WORLD OF HORROR
- Wolfenstein (2009)
¿Qué juegos te recomendamos de todos estos? Mira este top con los 10 mejores juegos para Winlator en Android.